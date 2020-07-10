Body Cam Footage To Be Used in Lawsuit Against Clare Co. Deputy

Intense body cam video shows deputies using a taser on an inmate in the Clare County Jail.

It’s now the subject of a lawsuit.

The video is from January 2018.

The lawsuit accuses Sergeant Aaron Miller of using a taser on Byron Clemons twice while he was handcuffed in a chair.

The lawsuit says Clemons was being held down by at least four officers with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

The lawsuit says he was not resisting and the excessive force violated his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights.

Clemons was in police custody for his third domestic violence offense and admitted to assaulting his girlfriend.