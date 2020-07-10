Annual Arts Fest in Cadillac goes Virtual July 13 – 18

The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is a highlight every summer that draws thousands of visitors, and dozens of very talented artists. The in-person event was canceled this year, but there are still plenty of ways the community will connect over art via social media.

They are dubbing the virtual event, the 2020 Cadillac Festival of the Arts – Reimagined, and it begins July 13 and will run through July 18. All of the festivities will take place on their Facebook page, and consists of live music, studio art tours, contests, and much more.

Here’s a look at their full schedule:

Monday, July 13 12:30 pm – Virtual Up North Arts Studio Tour 6 pm – 8:00 pm – Chalk Pick up for Community Chalk Art Contest and Exhibition

Tuesday, July 14 12:30 pm – Virtual Art Studio Tour – Dani Renwick/Charmellow 5 pm – Wexford County Historical Society Virtual Tour Premiere 7 pm – Footliters Scenes

Wednesday, July 15 12:30 pm – Cadillac’s New Selfie Wall 6 pm – 8 pm – Live Music

Thursday, July 16 12:30 pm – Footliters Scenes 6 pm – 8 pm – Live Music

Friday, July 17 12:30 pm – Wexford County Historical Society Virtual Tour Video 6 pm – 8 pm – Live Music

Saturday, July 18 5 pm – Community Chalk Art Winners Announced 6 pm – 8 pm – Live Music



For a list of performers, and more information about the 2020 Cadillac Festival of the Arts – Reimagined, click here.