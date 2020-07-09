What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Grass River Natural Area, Mackinac State Historic Parks, Nautical North Family Adventures

There’s plenty to do in our area during this month, especially outdoors.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association brings us more on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Grass River Natural Area

If you’re looking for some great outdoors to explore, head to the Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire.

This 1,400 acre nature preserve offers hiking trails, kayaking, bicycle trails, birdwatching, and much more.

The Grass River Center is now open daily for visitors, or you can visit the Roving Naturalist outdoors on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also have a fun option for “summer camp in a box,” where you can purchase one of their “Otter P.A.C.Ks,” which will let your kids dissect an owl pellet, tye dye a Grass River T-shirt, collect insects, and more, all from home.

These Otter P.A.C.Ks can be picked up at Grass River, or shipped right to you.

Mackinac State Historic Parks

Mackinac State Historic Parks is celebrating 125 years this summer, and they have lots of outdoor events planned that you can join in on!

Join them for a free outdoor movie with the Mackinac Bridge in the background this Friday at Michilimackinac State Park in St. Ignace, or on Saturday inside Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island.

Visit Fort Mackinac on July 18 for a vintage baseball game on the oldest continually used ball field in Michigan!

The Mackinac State Historic Parks have additional health & sanitizing guidelines built into all of their locations and events so that everyone may participate safely.

Nautical North Family Adventures

Explore the area’s waters in a new way with Nautical North Family Adventures. Based out of Cheboygan, they have the area’s only glass bottom vessel, which heads out on tours daily at 2 p.m. and sunset, as well as for private charters.

Their shipwreck tours cruise down the Cheboygan River and into Lake Huron, where you’ll pass over three shallow water shipwrecks.

If you want to check the shipwrecks out up close, add on the snorkeling option to your cruise, and they’ll provide all the equipment you need.