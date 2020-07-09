What Does it Mean to Self-Monitor After Being at a COVID-19 Exposure Site?

Over the last few weeks, Northern Michigan health departments have identified several COVID-19 exposure sites.

With each exposure site, the health department asks those there to self-monitor.

But what does that mean?

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says with the varying symptoms of COVID-19 it really means to pay close attention to your health.

They say self-monitoring doesn’t mean you have to take your temperature twice a day or stay home.

It is really just about paying close attention to how you are feeling.

“So, feelings of illness at all, we want that person to immediately stay home and give their doctor a call for some advice,” said Michelle Klein, Director of Personal Health with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. “It’s just paying extra special attention to your own health.”

Klein says you can still carry on your usual activities while self-monitoring, but should stay home if you feel at all out of the ordinary.