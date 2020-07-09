Wellness for the Family: The Top Picks for Produce

Did you know that there are over 300 types of produce grown throughout Michigan farms? Blue Cross Blue Shield Dietitian, Grace Doracha gives us the rundown for the best fruit and veggie picks for the summer. Plus, why eating locally is the best way to go.

When people tend to think of Michigan, they think of the automotive industry. The reality is that ‘The Mitten’ is home to hundreds of farms and strong agricultural industries. “We have a rich, variety of soil,” explained Grace, “and that means plenty of great places to plant our fruits and vegetables”.

Here are some of Grace’s top summer produce picks:

Cherries – Rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

Cucumbers – Great for keeping hydrated during the summer heat, and it can be pickled to enjoy all year round.

Asparagus – Very versatile, and can be served as the main course, side dish, in soups – there’s no limit!

Apples – Michigan grows over 16 different varieties of apples – take your pick of sweet, tart, or sour. Look for these starting late summer.

You can usually get all of these great fruits and veggies at your local farms and farmer’s markets. “When shopping local, you will most likely get the freshest and most nutritional picks,” Grace said. “Plus, you are helping the community out when purchasing locally”.

