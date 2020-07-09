Troopers in Crawford Co. Use Facial Recognition to Identify Man Resisting Arrest
State police used facial recognition technology to identify a man resisting arrest in Crawford County.
Joshua Sutcliffe of Mesick is charged with assault and resisting police.
In mid-June, state police say he punched someone in the face at a bar in Grayling over a game of pool.
When police were investigating, they say Sutcliffe began shouting vulgarities at them and refused to identify himself.
After his arrest, a trooper used facial recognition to identify him.