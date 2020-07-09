Supreme Court Rules Manhattan DA Can Access President Trump’s Tax Records

In a major ruling, the Supreme Court says President Donald Trump cannot deny prosecutors access to his financial records.

The demand for President Trump’s tax returns is part of a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with him.

The records are held by the president’s longtime accounting firm, which said it would comply with the order.

In a separate decision, the court ruled that Congress could not see the same records, at least for right now.

The ruling returns that case to lower courts, with no clear idea for when the case might be resolved.

The president had asked the courts to block both sets of subpoenas which requested the information from the president’s accountants and bankers, not President Trump himself.