Sault Ste. Marie Pub Closed for Cleaning Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure

A pub in Sault Ste. Marie has closed its doors for cleaning after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Merch says someone was in the bar Wednesday between 7 and 9 a.m.

That person later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Merch says they have been contacted by the health department.

They say they cleaned Wednesday night and are doing another deep clean Thursday, and will reopen Friday morning.