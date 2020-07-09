President Trump Approves of Major Disaster Declaration for Mid-Michigan

President Trump said on Thursday night that he has approved a major disaster declaration for mid-Michigan due to dam breaks that happened in May.

This will provide more than $43 million in federal relief aid.

Heavy rain in the middle of May led to the failure and overflow of two dams and historic flooding in the Midland area.

The state says affected residents saw more than $190 million in losses, with another $55 million for the immediate response, as well as damage to public buildings.

Congressman Moolenaar says that assistance will be available to individuals and businesses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Businesses Administration, and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development.

Stick with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we will be speaking one-on-one with Congressman Moolenaar on Friday.

At the request of Congressman Moolenaar, I have approved a major Disaster Declaration to provide more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help the people of the GREAT State of Michigan recover from the recent dam break flooding. I will always stand with Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020