Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Isabella County Sand Bar Party

The Central Michigan District Health Department is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure in Isabella County.

The health department says eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus attended a sand bar party at Littlefield Lake on July 4, and then an after party at a private residence that ended at 3 a.m. July 5.

If you were at the sand bar party at Littlefield Lake on July 4 or attended the private after party that followed, you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.