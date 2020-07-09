Petoskey Library Gets Help Paying for Tutors, Helping Kids

The Petoskey District Library received over $9,000 in grants to help fund its Growing Readers Together program.

The program started a few years ago in response to the Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law.

One of the aspects of this program is one-on-one tutoring. The library and Public Schools of Petoskey have seen a 20% increase in literacy among their students who use this program.

The library received $4,500 from the Hestia Women’s Giving Circle and $5000 from the Leo S. Guthman fund, which will allow them to pay their tutors.

“With paid people, we get that really great commitment and that consistency,” said Library Director Valerie Meyerson. “That’s so important for kids to have the same tutors and to build that relationship, which was important to us.”

The grants also help continue the program through the summer into the fall. On top of tutoring, Growing Readers Together hosts family literacy nights once a month and provides what they call “brainboxes” filled with resources for kids to take home and practice reading.