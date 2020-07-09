New Website Connects Potential Vaccine Volunteers With COVID-19 Clinical Study

If you want to volunteer to get the COVID-19 vaccine before it’s widely available, a new website just launched to help you with that.

The site is called CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org and it went live Wednesday.

The website provides information on all the clinical trials going on in the U.S.

Researchers are looking to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining a vaccine clinical study can fill out a quick questionnaire.

After registering, if you qualify, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.

Poor study subjects would be those who don’t get out much, and who wear a mask whenever they leave home.

Testing the effectiveness of the vaccine is tougher if the participant hasn’t been exposed to COVID-19.

If you want to help, click here.