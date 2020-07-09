Michigan Reports 446 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 446 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 67,683 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,024 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 67,237 confirmed cases with 6,015 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 3, 52,841 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, a pub in Sault Ste. Marie has closed its doors for cleaning after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Merch says someone was in the bar Wednesday between 7 and 9 a.m.

That person later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Merch says they have been contacted by the health department.

They say they cleaned Wednesday night and are doing another deep clean Thursday, and will reopen Friday morning.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive requiring all Michigan health professionals to get implicit bias training to address the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on people of color.

Implicit bias training was one of the recommendations made by the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will now begin to develop rules that will require implicit bias training as part of the knowledge and skills necessary for licensure, registration and renewal of licenses and registrations of health professionals.

Gov. Whitmer says as of July 5, Black Michiganders represented 14% of the state population, but 40% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in which the race of the patient was known.

The executive order requires the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to consult with relevant stakeholders in the medical profession, in state government and elsewhere in the community by November 1, 2020 to help determine relevant goals and concerns under the new rules.

Governor Whitmer also announced Thursday she is reviewing whether to strengthen the requirement to wear masks in enclosed public places.

Another 1.3 million people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week.

While weekly jobless claims have been lower for more than three months since a peak in March, they are not trending downward as quickly as economists would like.

Workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row stood at 18.1 million last week.

The consistent level of layoffs are coming as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse course on reopening businesses.

Those six states make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has hit the 12 million mark. And the U.S. continues to lead, surpassing the 3 million mark.

Southern states—including Florida, Texas and Arizona—have increasing concerns about intensive care unit capacity. And even more states are rolling back their reopening plans.

In New Orleans, the mayor announced plans to ban bar seating. And in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, the mayor ordered a pause on indoor seating at restaurants.

All Ivy League schools canceled sports on Wednesday until at least the new year.

People in Melbourne, Australia are now going into a six-week lockdown because of a second outbreak of COVID-19 cases. For the first time in 100 years, the country closed the boundaries between the states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Originally, Australia received recognition as one of the nations to successfully fight off its first COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, Australia has about 9,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths.

Conversations continue on if and how schools will reopen for the coming school year.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos insists schools must reopen and slams plans for a hybrid of alternating days in the classroom.

President Trump agrees with her, going as far as tweeting a threat to defund schools that don’t reopen.

The president also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s school safety guidelines. He called them “very tough and expensive.”

But the ultimate decision on reopening schools is up to local officials.

Vice President Mike Pence says getting kids back to school is essential to parents going back to work and helping the economy.

New York City’s mayor already announced he will only partly reopen the nation’s largest school district in the fall.

The plan is for students to come to school in person one to three days per week and the average class size will be only nine to 12 students.

