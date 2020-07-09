Kids Send Letters to The Future! 2020 Time Capsule Burial in Cadillac

With how much has happened in 2020, Staircase Youth Services of Wexford and Missaukee Counties wanted to give kids and teens the chance to share their thoughts about the year through a time capsule.

They are asking youth to write letters. They can share their thoughts and feelings about whatever they are going through or events that are affecting them, like the the coronavirus or Black Lives Matter.

The capsule will also contain a few momentos from the year so far, including a mask and hand sanitizer.

“Everything is so different,” said Outreach Youth Specialist Dakota Morris. “I’m sure that in 50 years from now, when I hope we can dig this up, they’re going to be able to share that with their children or their friends their spouses.”

You can send letters to 107 Beech St, Cadillac, MI 49601, by email, or by Facebook. The capsule will be buried on August 14 near the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Cadillac.