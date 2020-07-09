Kewadin Casinos: Guest Who Visited Sault Ste. Marie Casino Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kewadin Casinos say a guest who visited its Sault Ste. Marie casino earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Kewadin Casinos says the guest was there between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on July 6 and between 3:40 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on July 7. The guest also used the shuttle for transportation.

They say the guest passed a temperature check when on the property and also wore a mask.

Health departments say if you were potentially exposed, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.