Hook & Hunting: Captain Chuck’s II Inc.

A locally owned sporting goods store in Ludington reopened on Thursday after a major expansion.

Captain Chuck’s has served the Ludington community for nearly 20 years.

When the current owners purchased the business in 2015 they had big dreams.

On Thursday, those dreams became reality with the official opening of their new store.

They say that this would not have happened without the continuous support from their community.

“They’re the ones that made this happen, you know coming together and tell us what they want to see from a sporting goods store from a fishing aspect and from an archery aspect. They’re the ones that made it possible. Every dollar they spent with us, this is what they’re getting out of it,” said Scott Keegstra, Owner.

Captain Chuck’s II Inc. will be running specials all weekend and are excited to see their customers again.