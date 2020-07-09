Health Dept. Identifies Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Alpena Regional Airport

A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Alpena County.

District Health Department No. 4 says a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Alpena Regional Airport on July 3.

Passengers on Delta Air flight number DL4252 from Detroit to Alpena are asked to monitor for symptoms and notify their local health department if they need support or guidance.

The health department also says those self-monitoring should keep away from others as much as possible and limit travel.