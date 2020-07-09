Gov. Whitmer Signs Order to Require Health Care Professionals to Undergo Implicit Bias Training

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive requiring all Michigan health professionals to get implicit bias training to address the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on people of color.

Implicit bias training was one of the recommendations made by the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will now begin to develop rules that will require implicit bias training as part of the knowledge and skills necessary for licensure, registration and renewal of licenses and registrations of health professionals.

Gov. Whitmer says as of July 5, Black Michiganders represented 14% of the state population, but 40% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in which the race of the patient was known.

The executive order requires the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to consult with relevant stakeholders in the medical profession, in state government and elsewhere in the community by November 1, 2020 to help determine relevant goals and concerns under the new rules.

Governor Whitmer also announced Thursday she is reviewing whether to strengthen the requirement to wear masks in enclosed public places.