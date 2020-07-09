Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Outlining New Guidelines for Meat, Poultry Processing Facilities

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed a new executive order which outlines workplace safety guidelines for meatpacking plants to keep employees safe.

In these plants, employees typically work in close quarters and it has proven to be a hot spot for COVID-19 infections in other states.

Governor Whitmer hopes this order ensures employees have the personal protection equipment to keep themselves and others safe.

“Ensuring the health and safety of the people who work in Michigan’s meat and poultry processing plants is critical to preserving the integrity of the state’s food supply chain,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell.

Meat and poultry processing plants will be expected to conduct daily screenings, maintain social distancing, require PPE, and implement other initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To read the executive order in full, click here.