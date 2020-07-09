Gov. Whitmer Directs Implicit Bias Training For Health Professionals

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to create rules that include implicit bias training for health professionals before getting licensed or certificates.

The goal is to bring equity to the health system that sees minorities treated differently and this being impacted negatively.

The new rules will include training to help professionals spot implicit bias and avoid it in their work.

Implicit bias being the action of treating someone differently based on a physical attribute.

“The importance of implicit bias is that, by nature, all human beings have it and we all make decisions based on that,” says Dr. Randolph Rasch, Dean of the College of Nursing at Michigan State University, “Part of the reason is, I’m going to say a word, evolutionary. It’s how we protect ourselves from danger.”

The directive was signed Thursday but the rules will take 6-12 months to be finalized and put into effect.