Former Officer Charged in George Floyd Case Seeks Dismissal

We have an update in the case involving George Floyd, who died in the hands of Minneapolis Police in May.

One of the former police officers charged in the case, Thomas Lane, is asking to dismiss the case against him.

His attorney filed the motion Wednesday, saying lane was not aware former police officer Derek Chauvin was committing a crime when he was restraining Floyd.

The motion also says using a neck restraint is something officers learn while training at the Minneapolis Police Department and that it was Lane’s fourth day on the job, so it was reasonable for Lane to follow Chauvin’s direction.

Lane and two other officers are facing charges of aiding and abetting the second degree murder that Chauvin is charged with.