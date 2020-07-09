Farwell Teen in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash
A teenager is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Clare County.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on West Surrey Road near South Old State Ave. in Surrey Township.
Clare County deputies say a 17-year-old from Farwell passed a vehicle and lost control of his motorcycle.
He went in to a ditch and hit a gate, throwing him off the vehicle.
The teen was later flown to Saginaw for treatment.
He was last reported in critical but stable condition.