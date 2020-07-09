Farwell Teen in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

A teenager is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Clare County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on West Surrey Road near South Old State Ave. in Surrey Township.

Clare County deputies say a 17-year-old from Farwell passed a vehicle and lost control of his motorcycle.

He went in to a ditch and hit a gate, throwing him off the vehicle.

The teen was later flown to Saginaw for treatment.

He was last reported in critical but stable condition.