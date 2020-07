Enbridge says they found no damage to the west leg of the Line 5 pipeline.

Enbridge says they used an inline device and found no damage like dents or missing metal.

This is about three weeks after damage was discovered to an east leg anchor support.

Since then, a judge has said the west leg can stay open.

The east leg is still down for repairs to the support.

A judge would need to issue an order for Enbridge to restart the east leg.