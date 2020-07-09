Crawford Co. Deputies Arrest Motorcyclist After Several High Speed Chases

State police say a motorcyclist was arrested after leading officers on high speed chases.

Saturday night, an MSP sergeant saw a motorcycle going 90 miles per hour on U.S. 131 near M-115.

He attempted to pull the man over.

The motorcycle then sped up to 120 and the sergeant stopped his pursuit.

A trooper later found the suspect at gas station in Fife Lake.

They tried to arrest him but he again sped off.

The same rider was later found by Crawford County Deputies.

After a chase, they say the man crashed without injuries and was arrested.