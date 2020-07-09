COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 Million Mark Worldwide

Worldwide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has hit the 12 million mark. And the U.S. continues to lead, surpassing the 3 million mark.

Southern states—including Florida, Texas and Arizona—have increasing concerns about intensive care unit capacity. And even more states are rolling back their reopening plans.

In New Orleans, the mayor announced plans to ban bar seating. And in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, the mayor ordered a pause on indoor seating at restaurants.

All Ivy League schools canceled sports on Wednesday until at least the new year.

People in Melbourne, Australia are now going into a six-week lockdown because of a second outbreak of COVID-19 cases. For the first time in 100 years, the country closed the boundaries between the states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Originally, Australia received recognition as one of the nations to successfully fight off its first COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, Australia has about 9,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths.