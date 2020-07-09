City Opera House in Traverse City Hosts Virtual Summer Events

It’s a sign of the times with virtual events and there are silver linings. The City Opera House in Traverse City is a true example of that. The building is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staff has found ways to still connect with the community and even people beyond northern Michigan through virtual events going on this summer.

From casual virtual coffee chats with surprise guests to virtual and live programming with Broadway professionals, City Opera House staff have made it easy for adults and kids to learn about new opportunities and connections.

The ability to go virtual has made it easy for theatrical professionals in New York City to directly engage with people in northern Michigan. It’s provided a new outlet during a time when business as usual, isn’t able to happen. Yet, staff with City Opera House are still making sure the show goes on.

To see the complete list of City Opera House virtual events going on this summer for people of all ages including high school students click here.