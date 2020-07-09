City of Harrison Investigates Series of Fires in Long Lake Area

The City of Harrison reported a disturbing series of fires set this week.

This is the flyer offering up to $5,000 for information.

All three fires were in the area of Long Lake Road and North Clare Avenue.

The city says someone lit a vehicle on fire Sunday morning at an apartment building.

They say another attempt was discovered Tuesday evening at Long Lake Party Store.

Then Thursday morning, they found another vehicle on fire, behind the apartment building.

If you know anything, call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.