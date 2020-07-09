Chippewa County Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

The virus has led to another cancellation of a northern Michigan event.

The 2020 Chippewa County Fair has been canceled.

The board says it was a hard decision but with cases increasing in the tri county area, everyone’s health and safety had to come first.

Crowd size restrictions and zip lines being the only permitted amusement ride also were factors.

The board says they look forward to welcoming everyone back next August for the 2021 Chippewa County Fair.