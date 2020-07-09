Antrim County Deputies Investigating Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl

Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen out of Antrim County.

Fourteen-year-old Isabella Powell was last seen before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at her house in Milton Township. The sheriff’s office says they believe she is in danger.

Powell is 5’7”, 120 pounds with blonde, shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She took a swimsuit, towel and fuzzy pink backpack with her.

Powell also has glasses and hearing aids, but it’s not known if she is wearing them.

The sheriff’s office says they searched Wednesday night and put out a statewide be-on-the-looking for Powell.

Detectives are now going through her electronic devices to try and find her.

If you have seen this girl or have any information, call 911.