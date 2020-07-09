Teen Reported Missing in Antrim County Found Safe

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Antrim County has been found safe.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office started looking for the teen Wednesday night after her father reported her missing.

The sheriff’s office says after news spread on social media, they were able to find the teen at a friend’s house.

“We are happy that Isabella is safe at her mother’s house now. Thank you to everyone who shared the social media posting. It was crucial in finding her,” said Sheriff Daniel S. Bean.