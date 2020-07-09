Another 1.3 Million People File for Unemployment

Another 1.3 million people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week.

While weekly jobless claims have been lower for more than three months since a peak in March, they are not trending downward as quickly as economists would like.

Workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row stood at 18.1 million last week.

The consistent level of layoffs are coming as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse course on reopening businesses.

Those six states make up one-third of the U.S. economy.