Video Shows Youth Facility Staffers Restraining Black Teen Who Later Died

Newly released footage shows at least seven people restraining a Black teenager who later died at a youth facility in Michigan.

The footage from late April was released Tuesday.

It shows several people appearing to pull on and hold down 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks’ arms and legs.

Others sit or lay on top of him.

It started because he threw a sandwich in the cafeteria of the Lakeside Youth Facility in Kalamazoo County.

Fredericks went into cardiac arrest while being restrained.

He died two days later.

Three former staffers from the facility have been charged in the incident.