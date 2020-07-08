TVC to Welcome First Nonstop Flight From Washington DC Reagan Airport

Cherry Capital Airport will soon welcome a new flight from the nation’s capital.

The airport says it is the first ever nonstop American Airlines flight from Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

The first flight will arrive at about 1:30 p.m. this Saturday.

“Thank you to American Airlines for the continued commitment to Northern Michigan, not many airports can say we have a brand-new flight during this time,” said Kevin Klein, airport director.