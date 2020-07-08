Troopers Need Help Finding Runaway Teen From Gaylord

Michigan State Police need help finding a runaway teen from Gaylord.

Troopers say 15-year-old Destini Rose Pelfrey was last seen at her home around 10:30 p.m. on July 6.

Michigan State Police say she could be with a man in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area.

According to police, a person matching Destini’s description was seen walking in Vanderbilt with a man in the evening on July 6.

Destini is 5’2”, 120 pounds, wears glasses and has green eyes. She has a flat top style haircut in a copper color, so her appearance is different from the photo provided by police.

If you have any information that could help police find her, call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.