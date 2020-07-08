Supreme Court Finishes Up Term With 5 Cases on Docket
The Supreme Court is finishing up its term.
On the docket, five cases remain, including two on President Trump’s aim to protect his financial documents.
This term in June, 65-year-old Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized.
The Supreme Court says he fell and suffered a head wound.
It was severe enough to require stitches and an overnight stay in the hospital.
Doctors believe the incident was caused by light-headedness because of dehydration.
They ruled out a seizure, which the judge has had before.
One in 1993 and one in 2007.