I-75 Detoured Near Grayling for Crash, Cows Roam Freeway

The Michigan State Police says a crash is the cause of a detour on I-75 near Grayling—and cows are roaming the freeway.

Crawford County Central Dispatch says both lanes are closed between mile markers 254 and 259.

North and southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 254 are closed due to a crash. Cows are roaming the freeway at the south end Grayling exit. pic.twitter.com/4eCKpoiBO0 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 8, 2020