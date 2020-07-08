Republican National Distribution Company Fined $3 Million for Liquor Shortage
Michigan’s largest liquor distributor got fined $3 million.
It’s for delays in shipping alcohol to vendors.
Last November, we told you restaurants and stores were having issues getting deliveries from Republican National Distribution Company.
It has now admitted to 88 violations of state law to settle an investigation into supply shortages.
The agreement requires an independent audit for RNDC, requires monthly compliance reports, and puts the company on probation for one year.