Norte Leads First TC Ride of Summer

Norte is back with their TC Rides.

It’s a tradition they do every summer, when community memebers gather to take a scenic bike ride through the Traverse City Area.

The Coronavirus pandemic put these rides on hold for the last few months, but during that time Norte worked closely with the Health Department to make it happen.

On Wednesday evening, bikers met at F&M Park and rode to the Open Space.

Norte says they’re thrilled to bring this tradition back safely.

“We’re excited. We usually do, you know, 16 to 20 of these a summer and this is our first one, so we’ll see how it goes,” said Norte Advocacy Director, Garry Howe.

Norte says they’re going to see how Wednesday night’s ride goes before planning another one.