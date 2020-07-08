New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Traverse City, Bellaire

More possible COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified in northern Michigan.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says an out of state visitor who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into and out of Cherry Capital Airport on June 30 and July 5.

Passengers on United Air Flight 3470 from Chicago, Illinois to Traverse City, Michigan and Flight 3478 from Traverse City, Michigan to Chicago, Illinois are asked to monitor for symptoms and notify their local health department if they need support or guidance.

People who were at Dockside Restaurant in Bellaire between 12-2 p.m. on July 2 should also self-monitor for symptoms.

The health department says anyone that is self-monitoring as a result of a potential exposure to COVID-19 should keep away from others as much as possible and limit travel.