Michigan Reports 610 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 610 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 67,237 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,015 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 66,627 confirmed cases with 6,005 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 3, 52,841 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, we have a new possible exposure site in northern Michigan.

If you were at the Double JJ Resort for the Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend in Rothbury between June 25 and June 28, the health department says you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says you should self-monitor for symptoms and keep away from others as much as possible.

The United Way of Northwest Michigan is known as a link for community members when it comes to crucial services or assistance. One of their well-known services involves simply dialing 211 to reach an operator in your community with information about resources.

As of early July, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that it is teaming up with the free 211 service to provide COVID-19 test site locations throughout the state. The purpose is to enable people to easily access test sites in their community.

CEO for United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson says 211 provides people in northern Michigan the opportunity to easily get information over the phone about the test sites in their community, without having to search online.

Plus, 211 has a wide range of other resources when people call and provide a one-stop-shop of information.

Reed City Group is a global plastic parts supplier who has been a huge help during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the state was closed down, they were deemed essential and manufactured tons of PPE.

During this time, Reed City Group has been able to put an extra amount of focus on the emergency products they were already making.

In the beginning of the pandemic, they produced over a dozen tools in less than four weeks. They soon became a global manufacturer for PPE, including face shields.

So far, Reed City Group has been involved in 22 PPE and COVID-19 related projects.

This new focus has also allowed them to hire over 30 new people, which has been a huge benefit for the community.

There are now 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The nation’s top health officials stress young people need to take the virus more seriously.

Top infectious disease Dr. Anthony Fauci warns even though the confirmed case number has surged and the death toll has not-the virus is still a threat.

He calls it a “false narrative” because so many young people who are at a lower fatality rate are being infected. He says even though they have a lower fatality rate, young people still have the potential to infect those at higher risk of death.

Fauci also stresses there are other outcomes besides death that young people can face, including coronavirus-related brain damage.

Tuesday, Texas reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. That’s the state’s highest number since the pandemic started.

The Trump administration told Congress and the United Nations the U.S. will be withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

Reports say the U.S. will begin a one-year withdrawal from the organization.

President Trump said he was planning on withdrawing back in May, accusing the WHO of helping China cover up the origins of the coronavirus. But that claim has not been confirmed.

