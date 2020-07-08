Michelle Cooks: Walking Tacos with Ground Turkey

Sarah Himes,

In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, we get a kid-friendly meal fit for both lunch and dinner. Check out this version of ‘Walking Tacos’ inspired by the recipe from EatingWell.  Ingredients provided Md Cooks Walking Tacos Pkg.transcoded.01.transferby Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked ground turkey breast

Directions

  1. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey breast, onion and sweet pepper. Cook until turkey is no longer pink, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Stir in taco seasoning, the water and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for 1 minute more.
  2. Meanwhile, open the bags of tortilla chips; if desired, gently crush chips. Add lettuce to the bags. Top with cooked turkey mixture, tomato and cheese. Top each with a teaspoon of the sour cream. Use a fork to mix together and eat from the bag.
Categories: Michelle Cooks, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories