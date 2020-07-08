Michelle Cooks: Walking Tacos with Ground Turkey

In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, we get a kid-friendly meal fit for both lunch and dinner. Check out this version of ‘Walking Tacos’ inspired by the recipe from EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients 2 teaspoons olive oil or canola oil

8 ounces uncooked ground turkey breast

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped red sweet pepper

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 tablespoon water

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

5 100-calorie packages nacho cheese-flavor tortilla chips

1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

⅔ cup diced tomato

⅓ cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

5 teaspoons light sour cream