Michelle Cooks: Walking Tacos with Ground Turkey
In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, we get a kid-friendly meal fit for both lunch and dinner. Check out this version of ‘Walking Tacos’ inspired by the recipe from EatingWell. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces uncooked ground turkey breast
Directions
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey breast, onion and sweet pepper. Cook until turkey is no longer pink, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Stir in taco seasoning, the water and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for 1 minute more.
- Meanwhile, open the bags of tortilla chips; if desired, gently crush chips. Add lettuce to the bags. Top with cooked turkey mixture, tomato and cheese. Top each with a teaspoon of the sour cream. Use a fork to mix together and eat from the bag.