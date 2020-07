I-75 Near Grayling Reopens After Livestock Trailer Rolls Over, Cows Roam Freeway

grayling cows loose2

grayling cows loose1

All lanes of I-75 are back open in the Grayling area on Monday night after being shut down in the morning.

The freeway was closed after a livestock trailer rolled over.

Crawford County Emergency Management says the trailer had animals inside when it rolled.

The animals were hauled away by local volunteer farmers with the help of animal control from Crawford and Otsego Counties.