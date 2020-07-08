Higher Self Bookstore Resilience Class and Tips to Calm the Mind

Higher Self Bookstore in downtown Traverse City is more than just a typical place to find the latest reads or self-help books. In fact, they specialize in resources to help calm the mind and body. It’s a concept the store owners, Jeff and Jo Currier take seriously. Jeff is a retired chemical engineer and his wife Jo, is a retired school teacher.

Together along with their staff, their goal is to help people work on their mental state and ultimately overall well-being. The bookstore has become a calming sanctuary for people seeking suggestions on building strength over anxiety through workshops, classes, and a wide array of spiritual and science based books.

The husband and wife team is also offering an in-person class on August 13th called ‘Resiliency in a Post Pandemic World’ at Higher Self. The goal is focused on helping people cope with the current state of affairs in the world, specifically the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see a complete list of upcoming classes and workshops as well as other resources with Higher Self Bookstore click here.