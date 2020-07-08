Former Teacher, Convicted Rapist Mary Kay Letourneau Dies of Cancer

Mary Kay Letourneau, a former teacher who made headlines in the 1990s for being convicted of raping a 13-year-old student, is dead.

She died on Monday from cancer.

Vili Fualaau, who is her ex-husband and the former student whom she was convicted of raping, was in her home with her when she passed.

He was giving her 24-hour care the last month of her life.

Letourneau was 34-years-old when she raped 13-year-old Fualaau. She also gave birth to his child before serving seven years in prison on charges related to the crime.

In 2005, after she was released from prison, the couple got married and had a second child. But Fualaau filed for divorce in 2017.