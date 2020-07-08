FBI Investigates Alleged Racist Attack Captured on Video in Indiana

The FBI is investigating an apparent racist attack on a black man by a group of white men in Indiana.

The incident has now gone viral after the victim, Vauhxx Booker, posted the incident on Facebook.

Indiana civil rights activists say he was visiting a lake with friends on July 4 when a group of white men accused him of trespassing, then proceeded to pin him against a tree and call him racial slurs.

Booker says, “I think it’s undeniable when a group of white men feel that they can call for a noose, call me nappy headed, scream out white power, and attempt to lynch a man in board daylight.”

Police officers did respond to the incident on Saturday after Booker called 911—but did not make any arrests.