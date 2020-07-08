Fauci Says Young People Need To Take COVID-19 More Seriously

There are now nearly 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The nation’s top health officials stress young people need to take the virus more seriously.

Top Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci warns even though the confirmed case number has surged and the death toll has not—the virus is still a threat.

He calls it a “false narrative” because so many young people who are at a lower fatality rate are being infected. He says even though they have a lower fatality rate, young people still have the potential to infect those at higher risk of death.

Fauci also stresses there are other outcomes besides death that young people can face, including coronavirus-related brain damage.

Tuesday, Texas reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. That’s the state’s highest number since the pandemic started.

Joseph Varon, a pulmonologist and the chief medical director at United Memorial Medical Center in Texas, says, “In the next two weeks we’re probably going to end up being what New York was two months ago.”

A new model shows if 95% of the country wears a mask, then tens of thousands of lives could be spared.