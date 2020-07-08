Enbridge’s Line 5 Investigation Finds No Damage to Pipeline

Enbridge says they did not find damage to the west leg of the Line 5 pipeline.

About three weeks ago, crews discovered damage to an east leg anchor support.

A judge ordered the entire pipeline to shut down.

The west leg was allowed to resume operations for an inspection.

Enbridge says they used an inline device and found no damage, dents or missing metal.

The company says this inspection confirms the west leg is safe to operate.

A Michigan Circuit Court will decide whether they can resume operation.