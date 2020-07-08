Elk Rapids Superintendent Leaving District to be Closer to Family

An Antrim County school administrator is on his way out.

Elk Rapids Schools Superintendent Tom Enlsen announced his resignation after two years with the district.

Enslen says he never intended to stay this long. He is from the Grand Rapids region and was a retired superintendent of Thornapple-Kellogg schools.

He has a cabin near Mancelona, and was offered the position on an interim, part-time basis, but the position quickly turned into a full-time job.

His wife and family still live in Metro Grand Rapids and he spent the better part of two years living far from them, and he says it’s time to move back.

“I’m sorry that I have to cut ties with the district, but it only makes sense,” said Enslen. “I had no plans to [be a superintendent] again, but one thing led to another and somehow, I found myself superintending again. The problem for me…is that we live 2.5 hours away, my wife is downstate in our home in Belding, Michigan and here I am up north.”

Enslen will stay until the school board finds a replacement. He says anyone would be lucky to work in Elk Rapids, which he called an “outstanding district.”