Downstate Business Owner Accused of Cheating Mio Homeowner Out of $15,000
A man is accused of cheating an Oscoda County homeowner out of thousands of dollars.
Charles Sutter of Romeo is the owner of Pro Choice Construction.
In March of last year, a homeowner in Mio says he made an agreement for Sutter to repair his roof.
State police say Sutter requested deposits for the project over several months totaling $15,000.
But the project was never finished, and police say Sutter refused to refund the money.
They say Pro Choice Construction was actually operating without a license.
Officers arrested Sutter last week on fraud and other charges.
He has since been released on bond