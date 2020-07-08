Downstate Business Owner Accused of Cheating Mio Homeowner Out of $15,000

A man is accused of cheating an Oscoda County homeowner out of thousands of dollars.

Charles Sutter of Romeo is the owner of Pro Choice Construction.

In March of last year, a homeowner in Mio says he made an agreement for Sutter to repair his roof.

State police say Sutter requested deposits for the project over several months totaling $15,000.

But the project was never finished, and police say Sutter refused to refund the money.

They say Pro Choice Construction was actually operating without a license.

Officers arrested Sutter last week on fraud and other charges.

He has since been released on bond