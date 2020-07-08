DNR Hosts Forest Cleanup Challenge

Spending time outside does a body good, and this is your chance to help keep northern Michigan beautiful with the 100 in 100 Forest Cleanup Challenge.

From now through September 22, the DNR is challenging you to spend some quality time among the trees and clean up 100 state forest sites in 100 days.

It’s all part of celebrating 100 years of the national association of state foresters. This cleanup effort is hosted by Michigan’s adopt-a-forest program, which tracks sites on public land where trash has been dumped and connects with volunteers to help clean things up.

How to join in:

Visit CleanForests.org to find a dumpsite, learn about cleanup safety, and sign the volunteer waiver. Gather your crew, get started, and do some good! When you’re done, report the site as clean and spread the word on social media with #trashtag and #100in100 forest cleanup challenge to inspire others.

When getting together for a cleanup, be sure to follow guidance from health experts and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s also important to be on guard for ticks in the forest, so check out the next story for some helpful information.

Questions? Contact Conor Haenni at 989-429-5542.